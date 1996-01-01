Which of the following best describes a confounding variable in the context of probability and statistics?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the probability of an event
A, denoted as ?
A
It is the ratio of the number of possible outcomes to the number of favorable outcomes.
B
It is the number of times event
A has occurred in the past.
C
It is a measure between and that quantifies the likelihood that event
A will occur.
D
It is always equal to for any event
A.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the probability of an event A, denoted as \(P(A)\), is a measure that quantifies how likely it is for event A to occur.
Recall the fundamental properties of probability: it must be a number between 0 and 1 inclusive, where 0 means the event cannot occur and 1 means the event is certain to occur.
Recognize that probability is not simply the ratio of possible outcomes to favorable outcomes; rather, it is the ratio of favorable outcomes to total possible outcomes when outcomes are equally likely.
Note that probability is not based on how many times the event has occurred in the past; it is a theoretical measure of likelihood, not a frequency count.
Conclude that the best description of \(P(A)\) is that it is a measure between 0 and 1 that quantifies the likelihood that event A will occur.
