Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a survey of all students at a university, it was found that the average GPA is . Is the underlined number a statistic or a parameter?
A
Statistic
B
Parameter
C
D
1
Understand the definitions: A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of a population, while a statistic describes a characteristic of a sample drawn from the population.
Identify the group being described: The problem states that the average GPA is found from a survey of all students at the university, meaning the entire population is considered.
Since the value is calculated from the entire population, it represents a population characteristic.
Therefore, the average GPA of 3.2 is a parameter because it describes the whole population, not just a sample.
In summary, when a numerical value summarizes an entire population, it is called a parameter; if it summarizes a sample, it is called a statistic.
