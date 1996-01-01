Which of the following numbers could not be used to represent the probability of an event?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a study, the data you collect is the number of traffic tickets each person has received. What is the level of measurement for this variable?
A
Nominal
B
Ratio
C
Interval
D
Ordinal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of measurement levels: Nominal, Ordinal, Interval, and Ratio. Each level describes how data can be categorized and what mathematical operations are valid.
Step 2: Nominal level classifies data into distinct categories without any order (e.g., colors, types of cars). Since the number of traffic tickets is a count, it is not nominal.
Step 3: Ordinal level involves data that can be ordered or ranked, but the differences between ranks are not meaningful (e.g., class rankings). The number of tickets is numeric and differences between counts are meaningful, so it is not ordinal.
Step 4: Interval level has ordered data with meaningful differences, but no true zero point (e.g., temperature in Celsius). The number of tickets has a true zero (no tickets), so it is not interval.
Step 5: Ratio level has all the properties of interval data, plus a meaningful zero point, allowing for ratios to be compared (e.g., height, weight, counts). Since the number of traffic tickets can be zero and ratios make sense (e.g., twice as many tickets), the level of measurement is ratio.
