Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not one of the steps in conducting a one-sample -test?
A
Decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the -value.
B
Calculate the test statistic using the sample data.
C
Determine the population variance exactly.
D
State the null and alternative hypotheses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a one-sample t-test: it is used to compare the sample mean to a known or hypothesized population mean when the population variance is unknown.
Recall the typical steps in conducting a one-sample t-test: first, state the null hypothesis (\(H_0\)) and the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)).
Next, calculate the test statistic using the formula \(t = \frac{\bar{x} - \mu_0}{s / \sqrt{n}}\), where \(\bar{x}\) is the sample mean, \(\mu_0\) is the hypothesized population mean, \(s\) is the sample standard deviation, and \(n\) is the sample size.
Then, determine the p-value associated with the calculated t-statistic and the degrees of freedom (\(df = n - 1\)).
Finally, decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis based on the p-value and the chosen significance level (\(\alpha\)). Note that determining the population variance exactly is not a step in the one-sample t-test because the population variance is unknown and estimated from the sample.
