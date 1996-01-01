Which of the following is the most common graphical presentation of ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a histogram?
A
A histogram uses non-adjacent bars to represent individual data points.
B
A histogram is a type of pie chart that shows proportions of categories.
C
A histogram is used to show the relationship between two categorical variables.
D
A histogram displays the frequency of data within equal-width intervals using adjacent bars.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a histogram is a graphical representation used to display the distribution of a numerical data set.
Recognize that in a histogram, data is grouped into intervals called bins or classes, which are of equal width.
Note that the height of each bar in a histogram represents the frequency (or count) of data points within that interval.
Observe that the bars in a histogram are adjacent (touching) to each other, indicating the continuous nature of the data intervals.
Contrast this with other charts: unlike a bar chart with non-adjacent bars for categorical data, or a pie chart showing proportions, a histogram specifically shows frequency distribution of numerical data using adjacent bars.
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
A dot plot shows the number of shirts sold in each size: Small ( dots), Medium ( dots), Large ( dots), and Extra Large ( dots). Which histogram best represents the same data?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes a histogram that represents Blanca's lap times for the three days of practice?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of data would be best analyzed and communicated using a histogram?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Given a graph that displays the frequency of data within specified intervals using adjacent rectangular bars, which type of graph is being shown?
3
views
Histograms practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations