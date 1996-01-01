A dot plot shows the number of shirts sold in each size: Small ( dots), Medium ( dots), Large ( dots), and Extra Large ( dots). Which histogram best represents the same data?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs
Histograms
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about histograms is true?
A
In a histogram, the height of each bar represents the of the data in that bin.
B
Histograms can be used to display the frequencies of categorical variables.
C
Histograms are used to display the distribution of a quantitative variable by grouping data into bins.
D
The bars in a histogram are always separated by gaps to indicate distinct categories.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand what a histogram represents. A histogram is a graphical representation used to display the distribution of a quantitative (numerical) variable by grouping data into intervals called bins.
Step 2: Recognize that in a histogram, the height of each bar corresponds to the frequency (count) or relative frequency of data points within that bin, not the mean of the data in that bin.
Step 3: Note that histograms are not suitable for categorical variables because categories are distinct and non-numeric; instead, bar charts are used for categorical data, where bars are separated by gaps.
Step 4: Remember that in histograms, bars are adjacent (no gaps) because the bins represent continuous intervals of data, emphasizing the continuous nature of the variable.
Step 5: Conclude that the true statement is: 'Histograms are used to display the distribution of a quantitative variable by grouping data into bins.'
