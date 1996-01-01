Which of the following is an accurate definition of a Type error in hypothesis testing?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Multiple Choice
In the context of hypothesis testing, when is there a risk of committing a error?
A
When the sample size is too small to detect an effect
B
When the is actually false but is not rejected
C
When the is actually true but is incorrectly rejected
D
When the alternative hypothesis is true and is accepted
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a Type I error in hypothesis testing: it occurs when the null hypothesis, which is actually true, is incorrectly rejected.
Recall that the null hypothesis (denoted as \(H_0\)) represents the default or status quo assumption, while the alternative hypothesis (\(H_a\)) represents the claim we want to test.
Recognize that a Type I error is also known as a 'false positive' because it means detecting an effect or difference when none actually exists.
Note that the risk of committing a Type I error is controlled by the significance level \(\alpha\), which is the probability threshold set before the test to decide when to reject \(H_0\).
Therefore, the risk of a Type I error arises specifically when \(H_0\) is true but the test results lead us to reject it mistakenly.
Related Videos
