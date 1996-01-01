Which of the following best describes the difference between and in probability?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a table that lists the number of cars sold by a dealership each day, is the random variable representing the number of cars sold discrete or continuous?
A
Continuous, because the number of cars sold is measured rather than counted.
B
Discrete, because the number of cars sold can be any real number.
C
Continuous, because the number of cars sold can take any value within a range.
D
Discrete, because the number of cars sold can only take specific whole number values.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a discrete random variable: it takes on countable, distinct values, often whole numbers.
Understand the definition of a continuous random variable: it can take any value within a given range, including fractions and decimals.
Consider the context: the number of cars sold is counted in whole units (you cannot sell half a car).
Since the number of cars sold can only be whole numbers (0, 1, 2, ...), it fits the definition of a discrete random variable.
Therefore, conclude that the random variable representing the number of cars sold is discrete because it can only take specific whole number values.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following describes the probability distribution with possible outcomes , , and , and corresponding probabilities , , and ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, which of the following best describes what it means for two variables to be positively associated and negatively associated?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the hourly wage of a detasseler is normally distributed with a mean of dollars and a standard deviation of dollars. What is the approximate probability that a randomly selected detasseler makes between and dollars an hour?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations