[APPLET] Teaching Methods

Two teaching methods and their effects on science test scores are being reviewed. A group of students is taught in traditional lab sessions. A second group of students is taught using interactive simulation software. The science test scores for the two groups are shown in the back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.

At , α=0.01 can you support the claim that the mean science test score is lower for students taught using the traditional lab method than it is for students taught using the interactive simulation software? Assume the population variances are equal.