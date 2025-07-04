Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
3:24 minutes
Problem 11.1.6
Textbook Question
List the two conditions that must be met in order to use the paired-sample sign test.
Verified step by step guidance
1
The first condition for using the paired-sample sign test is that the data must consist of paired observations. This means that each observation in one sample is uniquely matched to an observation in the other sample, often representing measurements taken on the same subject under two different conditions or at two different times.
The second condition is that the paired observations must be ordinal or at least capable of being ranked. The sign test does not require interval or ratio-level data, but it does require that the differences between paired observations can be classified as positive, negative, or zero.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Paired Samples
Paired samples refer to two sets of related observations, where each observation in one sample is uniquely matched with an observation in the other sample. This relationship is crucial for the paired-sample sign test, as it assesses the differences between these matched pairs rather than treating the samples as independent. Examples include measurements taken before and after a treatment on the same subjects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:33
Introduction to Matched Pairs
Non-Normality of Differences
The paired-sample sign test is a non-parametric method used when the differences between paired observations do not follow a normal distribution. This condition is essential because the test relies on the ranks of the differences rather than their actual values, making it suitable for data that may be skewed or ordinal in nature. It allows for valid statistical inference without the assumption of normality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:17
Finding Z-Scores for Non-Standard Normal Variables
Symmetry of Differences
For the paired-sample sign test to be valid, the distribution of the differences between paired observations should be symmetric around the median. This condition ensures that the test accurately reflects the central tendency of the differences, allowing for reliable conclusions about the population from which the samples are drawn. If the differences are highly skewed, alternative methods may be more appropriate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:21
Difference in Means: Confidence Intervals
