Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Paired Samples Paired samples refer to two sets of related observations, where each observation in one sample is uniquely matched with an observation in the other sample. This relationship is crucial for the paired-sample sign test, as it assesses the differences between these matched pairs rather than treating the samples as independent. Examples include measurements taken before and after a treatment on the same subjects. Recommended video: Guided course 08:33 08:33 Introduction to Matched Pairs

Non-Normality of Differences The paired-sample sign test is a non-parametric method used when the differences between paired observations do not follow a normal distribution. This condition is essential because the test relies on the ranks of the differences rather than their actual values, making it suitable for data that may be skewed or ordinal in nature. It allows for valid statistical inference without the assumption of normality. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Finding Z-Scores for Non-Standard Normal Variables