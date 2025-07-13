[APPLET] Teaching Methods

A new method of teaching reading is being tested on third grade students. A group of third grade students is taught using the new curriculum. A control group of third grade students is taught using the old curriculum. The reading test scores for the two groups are shown in the back-to-back stem-and-leaf plot.

At , α=0.10 is there enough evidence to support the claim that the new method of teaching reading produces higher reading test scores than the old method does? Assume the population variances are equal.