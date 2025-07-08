Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)
Problem 8.2.23
Textbook Question
Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2, When the sampling distribution for x̅1-x̅2 is approximated by a t-distribution and the population variances are not equal, you can construct a confidence interval for μ1-μ2 , as shown below.
construct the indicated confidence interval for μ1-μ2 . Assume the populations are approximately normal with unequal variances.
10K Race
To compare the mean finishing times of male and female participants in a 10K race, you randomly select several finishing times from both sexes. The results are shown at the left. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the difference in mean finishing times of male and female participants in the race. (Adapted from Great Race)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the given statistics for both groups. For males: sample mean (x̄₁) = 65.8, sample standard deviation (s₁) = 34.1, and sample size (n₁) = 20. For females: sample mean (x̄₂) = 65.3, sample standard deviation (s₂) = 17.7, and sample size (n₂) = 18.
Step 2: Write the formula for the confidence interval for μ₁ - μ₂ when population variances are unequal. The formula is: CI = (x̄₁ - x̄₂) ± t* × √((s₁²/n₁) + (s₂²/n₂)), where t* is the critical t-value for the given confidence level and degrees of freedom.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom using the formula for unequal variances: df = ((s₁²/n₁ + s₂²/n₂)²) / (((s₁²/n₁)² / (n₁ - 1)) + ((s₂²/n₂)² / (n₂ - 1))). This will help determine the appropriate t* value for the 80% confidence level.
Step 4: Look up the critical t-value (t*) for the calculated degrees of freedom and the 80% confidence level. Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find this value.
Step 5: Substitute the values for x̄₁, x̄₂, s₁, s₂, n₁, n₂, and t* into the confidence interval formula to compute the interval bounds. Ensure all calculations are performed step by step to avoid errors.
