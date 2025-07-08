Constructing Confidence Intervals for μ1-μ2, When the sampling distribution for x̅1-x̅2 is approximated by a t-distribution and the population variances are not equal, you can construct a confidence interval for μ1-μ2 , as shown below.

construct the indicated confidence interval for μ1-μ2 . Assume the populations are approximately normal with unequal variances.

10K Race

To compare the mean finishing times of male and female participants in a 10K race, you randomly select several finishing times from both sexes. The results are shown at the left. Construct an 80% confidence interval for the difference in mean finishing times of male and female participants in the race. (Adapted from Great Race)



