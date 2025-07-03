Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dependent Samples Dependent samples, also known as paired samples, refer to data sets where the observations are related or matched in some way. This often occurs in before-and-after studies or when measuring the same subjects under different conditions. Understanding this concept is crucial for applying the dependent samples t-test, as it ensures that the analysis accounts for the inherent relationship between the paired observations. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Normality of Differences For the dependent samples t-test to be valid, the differences between the paired observations should be approximately normally distributed. This assumption is important because the t-test relies on the properties of the normal distribution to make inferences about the population mean. If the sample size is large, the Central Limit Theorem may allow for some flexibility regarding this assumption. Recommended video: Guided course 03:17 03:17 Finding Z-Scores for Non-Standard Normal Variables