- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In a study, the mean height of all students in a university is calculated using the heights of every student. Is this mean value a or a ?
A
It depends on the sample size
B
Neither nor
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A parameter is a numerical value that describes a characteristic of an entire population, while a statistic describes a characteristic of a sample drawn from the population.
Identify the population and sample in the problem: Here, the mean height is calculated using the heights of every student in the university, which means the entire population is used.
Since the calculation involves the entire population, the mean height represents a parameter, not a statistic.
Recognize that if the mean were calculated from only a subset (sample) of students, it would be called a statistic.
Therefore, the mean height calculated from all students is a parameter because it describes the whole population.
