Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
4:21 minutes
Problem 13.3.2d
Textbook Question
Hospital Admissions For the matched pairs listed in Exercise 1, identify the following components used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test:
d. The sum of the positive ranks and the sum of the absolute values of the negative ranks
1
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. This test is used to compare paired data to determine if there is a significant difference between the two related groups. It involves ranking the absolute differences between paired observations, assigning positive or negative signs based on the direction of the difference.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the paired observations. For each pair, subtract the second value from the first value to obtain the difference.
Step 3: Take the absolute value of each difference calculated in Step 2. This ensures that all differences are treated as positive for the purpose of ranking.
Step 4: Rank the absolute differences from smallest to largest. Assign ranks to the absolute differences, with tied values receiving the average of the ranks they would have occupied.
Step 5: Separate the ranks into positive and negative groups based on the original sign of the differences (from Step 2). Sum the ranks of the positive differences and the absolute values of the negative differences to obtain the required components.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples or matched pairs. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for data that do not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests. This test ranks the differences between pairs, considering both the magnitude and direction of the differences.
Ranks in Statistical Tests
In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, ranks refer to the ordered values of the differences between paired observations. Each difference is assigned a rank based on its absolute value, with the smallest difference receiving the lowest rank. The test then calculates the sum of the ranks for positive and negative differences separately, which are crucial for determining the test statistic.
Sum of Ranks
The sum of ranks in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test involves calculating two separate sums: one for the positive ranks and another for the absolute values of the negative ranks. These sums are essential for evaluating the test statistic, which helps determine whether there is a statistically significant difference between the paired samples. The comparison of these sums aids in interpreting the results of the test.
