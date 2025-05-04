Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
Problem 13.3.2c
Textbook Question
Hospital Admissions For the matched pairs listed in Exercise 1, identify the following components used in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test:
c. The signed ranks
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test. This test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two related samples, matched pairs, or repeated measurements on a single sample to assess whether their population mean ranks differ. It is often used as an alternative to the paired t-test when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality.
Step 2: Calculate the differences between the paired observations. For each pair of data points, subtract one value from the other to obtain the difference (D). Ensure you keep track of the sign of the difference (positive or negative).
Step 3: Rank the absolute values of the differences. Ignore the signs of the differences and rank them in ascending order based on their absolute values. Assign the smallest absolute difference a rank of 1, the next smallest a rank of 2, and so on. If there are tied absolute differences, assign them the average of the ranks they would have occupied.
Step 4: Reapply the signs to the ranks. Once the absolute differences have been ranked, reassign the original signs (positive or negative) of the differences to their corresponding ranks. These are the signed ranks.
Step 5: Verify the signed ranks. Double-check your calculations to ensure that the ranks are correctly assigned and that the signs match the original differences. This step ensures accuracy before proceeding with further analysis in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Signed-Ranks Test
The Wilcoxon signed-ranks test is a non-parametric statistical method used to compare two related samples. It assesses whether their population mean ranks differ, making it suitable for paired data where normality cannot be assumed. This test is particularly useful in situations where the sample size is small or the data is ordinal.
Signed Ranks
Signed ranks are the differences between paired observations in the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, assigned a positive or negative sign based on the direction of the difference. Each difference is ranked in absolute value, and the ranks are then summed separately for positive and negative differences. This process helps determine the test statistic used to evaluate the null hypothesis.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method that uses sample data to evaluate a hypothesis about a population parameter. In the context of the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test, the null hypothesis typically states that there is no difference between the paired samples. The test results help determine whether to reject or fail to reject this hypothesis based on the calculated signed ranks.
