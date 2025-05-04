Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis (H0) is a statement that indicates no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it posits that the proportion of adults who rate themselves as above average drivers is 75% or less, mathematically expressed as H0: p ≤ 0.75. This hypothesis is tested against the alternative hypothesis to determine if there is enough evidence to reject it.

Alternative Hypothesis The alternative hypothesis (H1) represents the statement that contradicts the null hypothesis, suggesting that there is an effect or a difference. For this scenario, the alternative hypothesis asserts that more than 75% of adults consider themselves above average drivers, formulated as H1: p > 0.75. This hypothesis is what the test aims to support if the evidence is strong enough.