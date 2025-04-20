Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
7:41 minutes
Problem 5.2.18
Textbook Question
40% of consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years (based on a survey by J.P. Morgan Chase). In each of Exercises 15–20, assume that 8 consumers are randomly selected. Find the indicated probability.
Find the probability that no more than 3 of the selected consumers believe that cash will be obsolete in the next 20 years.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of probability distribution involved. Since the problem involves a fixed number of trials (8 consumers), each with two possible outcomes (believe or do not believe), and a constant probability of success (40% or 0.4), this is a binomial probability problem.
Step 2: Define the parameters of the binomial distribution. The number of trials (n) is 8, the probability of success (p) is 0.4, and the number of successes (x) is no more than 3. This means we need to calculate P(X ≤ 3).
Step 3: Use the formula for the binomial probability mass function (PMF) to calculate individual probabilities for x = 0, x = 1, x = 2, and x = 3. The formula is: P(X = x) = (n choose x) * p^x * (1-p)^(n-x), where (n choose x) = n! / [x! * (n-x)!].
Step 4: Sum the probabilities for x = 0, x = 1, x = 2, and x = 3 to find P(X ≤ 3). This is expressed as: P(X ≤ 3) = P(X = 0) + P(X = 1) + P(X = 2) + P(X = 3).
Step 5: If desired, use a statistical calculator or software (e.g., Excel, R, or a graphing calculator) to compute the cumulative probability P(X ≤ 3) directly using binomial distribution functions, which can simplify the calculation process.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, where each trial has two possible outcomes. In this context, a 'success' is defined as a consumer believing that cash will be obsolete. The distribution is characterized by parameters n (number of trials) and p (probability of success), allowing us to calculate probabilities for different numbers of successes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:28
Mean & Standard Deviation of Binomial Distribution
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function gives the probability of obtaining exactly k successes in n trials for a binomial distribution. It is calculated using the formula P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k). This function is essential for determining the likelihood of various outcomes, such as finding the probability that no more than 3 consumers believe cash will be obsolete.
Recommended video:
Cumulative Probability
Cumulative probability refers to the probability that a random variable takes on a value less than or equal to a certain threshold. In this case, to find the probability that no more than 3 consumers believe cash will be obsolete, we need to sum the probabilities of 0, 1, 2, and 3 successes. This concept is crucial for answering questions that involve ranges of outcomes rather than specific values.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master The Binomial Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice