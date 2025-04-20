In Exercises 25–28, find the probabilities and answer the questions.





Whitus v. Georgia In the classic legal case of Whitus v. Georgia, a jury pool of 90 people was supposed to be randomly selected from a population in which 27% were minorities. Among the 90 people selected, 7 were minorities. Find the probability of getting 7 or fewer minorities if the jury pool was randomly selected. Is the result of 7 minorities significantly low? What does the result suggest about the jury selection process?