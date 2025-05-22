Politics The County Clerk in Essex, New Jersey, was accused of cheating by not using randomness in assigning the order in which candidates’ names appeared on voting ballots. Among 41 different ballots, Democrats were assigned the desirable first line 40 times. Assume that Democrats and Republicans are assigned the first line using a method of random selection so that they are equally likely to get that first line.

.

d. Which probability is relevant for determining whether 40 first lines for Democrats is significantly high: the probability from part (b) or part (c)? Based on the relevant probability, is the result of 40 first lines for Democrats significantly high?



