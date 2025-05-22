Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
5:29 minutes
Problem 5.2.38d
Textbook Question
Politics The County Clerk in Essex, New Jersey, was accused of cheating by not using randomness in assigning the order in which candidates’ names appeared on voting ballots. Among 41 different ballots, Democrats were assigned the desirable first line 40 times. Assume that Democrats and Republicans are assigned the first line using a method of random selection so that they are equally likely to get that first line.
.
d. Which probability is relevant for determining whether 40 first lines for Democrats is significantly high: the probability from part (b) or part (c)? Based on the relevant probability, is the result of 40 first lines for Democrats significantly high?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks whether the result of Democrats being assigned the first line 40 out of 41 times is significantly high. To determine this, we need to calculate the probability of such an event occurring under the assumption of random selection, where Democrats and Republicans are equally likely to be assigned the first line.
Step 2: Identify the relevant probability. From part (b), the probability of Democrats being assigned the first line in a single ballot is 0.5 (since the selection is random and equally likely). From part (c), the probability of Democrats being assigned the first line 40 or more times out of 41 ballots can be calculated using the binomial probability formula.
Step 3: Recall the binomial probability formula: P(X = k) = (n choose k) * p^k * (1-p)^(n-k), where 'n' is the number of trials (41 ballots), 'k' is the number of successes (40 first lines for Democrats), and 'p' is the probability of success on a single trial (0.5). To find the probability of 40 or more successes, sum the probabilities for X = 40 and X = 41.
Step 4: Use the cumulative probability to determine if the result is significantly high. A result is considered significantly high if its probability is less than or equal to a threshold, often 0.05 (5%). Calculate the cumulative probability P(X ≥ 40) = P(X = 40) + P(X = 41).
Step 5: Compare the calculated probability to the significance threshold. If P(X ≥ 40) is less than or equal to 0.05, then the result of 40 first lines for Democrats is significantly high. Otherwise, it is not. Use this conclusion to answer the question.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Randomness in Probability
Randomness is a fundamental concept in probability that ensures each outcome has an equal chance of occurring. In the context of assigning candidates' names to ballots, randomness implies that both Democrats and Republicans should have an equal likelihood of being placed in any position. If the process is not random, it can lead to biased results, which is crucial for fair elections.
Significance Level
The significance level is a threshold used in hypothesis testing to determine whether an observed result is statistically significant. It helps to assess whether the occurrence of a particular outcome, such as Democrats appearing first on ballots 40 times, is due to random chance or indicates a potential bias. Common significance levels include 0.05 or 0.01, which correspond to a 5% or 1% risk of concluding that a difference exists when there is none.
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (no effect or no difference) and an alternative hypothesis (some effect or difference). In this scenario, testing whether the occurrence of 40 first lines for Democrats is significantly high would involve comparing the observed frequency against the expected frequency under the null hypothesis of random assignment.
