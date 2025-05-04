Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables
Standard Normal Distribution
2:28 minutes
Problem 6.4.9a
Textbook Question
Ergonomics. Exercises 9–16 involve applications to ergonomics, as described in the Chapter Problem.
Safe Loading of Elevators The elevator in the car rental building at San Francisco International Airport has a placard stating that the maximum capacity is “4000 lb—27 passengers.” Because 4000/27=148, this converts to a mean passenger weight of 148 lb when the elevator is full. We will assume a worst-case scenario in which the elevator is filled with 27 adult males. Based on Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B, assume that adult males have weights that are normally distributed with a mean of 189 lb and a standard deviation of 39 lb.
a. Find the probability that 1 randomly selected adult male has a weight greater than 148 lb.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the problem type. This is a probability problem involving a normal distribution. We are tasked with finding the probability that a randomly selected adult male has a weight greater than 148 lb.
Step 2: Standardize the value of 148 lb using the z-score formula. The z-score formula is given by: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>z</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>x</mi><mo>-</mo><mi>μ</mi></mrow><mi>σ</mi></mfrac></math>, where x is the value of interest (148 lb), μ is the mean (189 lb), and σ is the standard deviation (39 lb). Plug in the values to calculate the z-score.
Step 3: Once the z-score is calculated, use the standard normal distribution table (or a statistical software) to find the cumulative probability corresponding to the z-score. This cumulative probability represents the probability that a randomly selected adult male has a weight less than 148 lb.
Step 4: To find the probability that a randomly selected adult male has a weight greater than 148 lb, subtract the cumulative probability from 1. This is because the total probability for a normal distribution is 1, and we are interested in the complement of the cumulative probability.
Step 5: Interpret the result. The final probability value will indicate the likelihood that a randomly selected adult male has a weight greater than 148 lb, based on the given normal distribution parameters.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In this context, the weights of adult males are assumed to follow a normal distribution with a specified mean and standard deviation, which allows us to calculate probabilities related to their weights.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:47
Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table
Z-Score
A Z-score is a statistical measurement that describes a value's relationship to the mean of a group of values. It is calculated by subtracting the mean from the value and then dividing by the standard deviation. In this problem, the Z-score will help determine how many standard deviations the weight of 148 lb is from the mean weight of adult males, facilitating the calculation of the probability that a randomly selected male weighs more than this value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:31
Z-Scores From Given Probability - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Probability Calculation
Probability calculation involves determining the likelihood of a specific outcome occurring within a defined set of possibilities. In this scenario, we need to calculate the probability that a randomly selected adult male weighs more than 148 lb, which can be done using the Z-score and standard normal distribution tables or software to find the corresponding probability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Probability From Given Z-Scores - TI-84 (CE) Calculator
Watch next
Master Finding Standard Normal Probabilities using z-Table with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning