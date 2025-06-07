Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is crucial for understanding the variability of sample means in relation to the population from which they are drawn. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Central Limit Theorem (CLT) The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution of the population. This theorem is fundamental in statistics because it allows for the use of normal probability techniques to make inferences about population parameters based on sample statistics, especially when dealing with large samples. Recommended video: Guided course 04:52 04:52 Calculating the Mean