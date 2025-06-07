Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
3:25 minutes
Problem 5.T.6
Textbook Question
Use technology to find the standard deviation of the set of 36 sample means. How does it compare with the standard deviation of the ages found in Exercise 5? Does this agree with the result predicted by the Central Limit Theorem?
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean (also known as the standard error of the mean). It is given by: , where is the population standard deviation and is the sample size.
Step 2: Identify the values needed for the formula. From the problem, the sample size is 36. You will also need the population standard deviation , which should be provided in Exercise 5 or the dataset.
Step 3: Use technology (such as a calculator, spreadsheet software, or statistical software) to compute the standard deviation of the sample means. Plug the values of and into the formula: .
Step 4: Compare the computed standard deviation of the sample means to the standard deviation of the ages found in Exercise 5. Note that the standard deviation of the sample means should be smaller than the population standard deviation, as predicted by the Central Limit Theorem.
Step 5: Reflect on the Central Limit Theorem, which states that the standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean decreases as the sample size increases. Verify that the result aligns with this prediction, as the sample size of 36 is relatively large.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a statistical measure that quantifies the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. A low standard deviation indicates that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. It is crucial for understanding the variability of sample means in relation to the population from which they are drawn.
Central Limit Theorem (CLT)
The Central Limit Theorem states that the distribution of the sample means will approach a normal distribution as the sample size increases, regardless of the original distribution of the population. This theorem is fundamental in statistics because it allows for the use of normal probability techniques to make inferences about population parameters based on sample statistics, especially when dealing with large samples.
Sample Means
Sample means are the averages calculated from subsets of a population. When multiple samples are taken, each will yield a mean, and analyzing these sample means can provide insights into the overall population mean. The standard deviation of these sample means, known as the standard error, is essential for understanding how much the sample means are expected to vary from the true population mean.
