Population Mean The population mean is the average of a set of values in a complete population. In this context, it represents the average weekly time spent on homework by all students, which is given as 7.8 hours. Understanding the population mean is crucial for making inferences about the data and comparing sample statistics.

T-Value The t-value is a statistic that measures the size of the difference relative to the variation in your sample data. It is used in hypothesis testing to determine if the means of two groups are statistically different from each other. In this case, the t-value will help assess whether the observed data significantly deviates from the population mean.