Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed in a statistical study to ensure that the results are reliable and valid. It is crucial for achieving a desired level of confidence and margin of error in estimates. The formula often used involves the population standard deviation, the desired confidence level, and the margin of error.

Confidence Level (c) The confidence level represents the probability that the sample accurately reflects the population parameter within a specified margin of error. A confidence level of 0.80, for instance, indicates that if the same sampling procedure were repeated multiple times, approximately 80% of the intervals would contain the true population parameter. This concept is essential for understanding the reliability of the estimate.