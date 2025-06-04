Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Population Mean The population mean is the average value of a set of data points in a complete population. It is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, the population mean of $431.61 represents the average price of cell phones across the entire population being studied. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Population Standard Deviation Known

t-Distribution The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in statistics when the sample size is small or the population standard deviation is unknown. The t-values, such as -t0.95 and t0.95, represent critical values that define the boundaries for hypothesis testing. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Critical Values: t-Distribution