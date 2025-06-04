Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
2:53 minutes
Problem 6.2.23
Textbook Question
You research prices of cell phones and find that the population mean is $431.61. In Exercise 19, does the t-value fall between -t0.95 and t0.95?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question is asking whether the calculated t-value falls within the range defined by the critical t-values (-t₀.₉₅ and t₀.₉₅) for a given confidence level (95%). This involves hypothesis testing and comparing the t-value to the critical values.
Step 2: Identify the formula for the t-value. The t-value is calculated using the formula: , where is the sample mean, is the population mean, is the sample standard deviation, and is the sample size.
Step 3: Determine the critical t-values (-t₀.₉₅ and t₀.₉₅). These values depend on the degrees of freedom (df), which is calculated as . Use a t-distribution table or statistical software to find the critical values for a 95% confidence level.
Step 4: Calculate the t-value using the formula from Step 2. Plug in the sample mean, population mean, sample standard deviation, and sample size into the formula to compute the t-value.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-value to the critical values (-t₀.₉₅ and t₀.₉₅). If the t-value falls within this range, it is within the 95% confidence interval. Otherwise, it is outside the interval.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Population Mean
The population mean is the average value of a set of data points in a complete population. It is calculated by summing all the values and dividing by the number of values. In this context, the population mean of $431.61 represents the average price of cell phones across the entire population being studied.
Recommended video:
04:48
Population Standard Deviation Known
t-Distribution
The t-distribution is a type of probability distribution that is symmetric and bell-shaped, similar to the normal distribution but with heavier tails. It is used in statistics when the sample size is small or the population standard deviation is unknown. The t-values, such as -t0.95 and t0.95, represent critical values that define the boundaries for hypothesis testing.
Recommended video:
05:50
Critical Values: t-Distribution
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make inferences about population parameters based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis and an alternative hypothesis, then using test statistics (like t-values) to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. The comparison of the calculated t-value to critical values helps assess the significance of the results.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning