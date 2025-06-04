Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sample Size Determination Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed in a statistical study to ensure that the results are reliable and valid. It is crucial for achieving a desired level of confidence and margin of error in estimates. The formula often used involves the population standard deviation, the desired confidence level, and the margin of error.

Confidence Level (c) The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. A confidence level of 0.90 indicates that there is a 90% chance that the interval estimate will capture the true value. This level influences the width of the confidence interval and, consequently, the required sample size.