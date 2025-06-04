Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:57 minutes
Problem 6.1.29
Textbook Question
In Exercises 29–32, determine the minimum sample size n needed to estimate for the values of c, σ, and E.
c = 0.90, σ = 6.8, E = 1.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size n for estimating a population mean: , where zc is the critical z-value, σ is the population standard deviation, and E is the margin of error.
Determine the critical z-value (zc) for the given confidence level c = 0.90. Use a z-table or statistical software to find the z-value corresponding to the middle 90% of the standard normal distribution.
Substitute the given values into the formula: σ = 6.8 and E = 1. Replace zc with the critical z-value obtained in the previous step.
Simplify the fraction by multiplying zc and σ, then dividing by E.
Square the result of the fraction to compute the minimum sample size n. If n is not a whole number, always round up to the nearest integer, as sample size must be an integer.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is the process of calculating the number of observations or replicates needed in a statistical study to ensure that the results are reliable and valid. It is crucial for achieving a desired level of confidence and margin of error in estimates. The formula often used involves the population standard deviation, the desired confidence level, and the margin of error.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:14
Coefficient of Determination
Confidence Level (c)
The confidence level represents the probability that the confidence interval will contain the true population parameter. A confidence level of 0.90 indicates that there is a 90% chance that the interval estimate will capture the true value. This level influences the width of the confidence interval and, consequently, the required sample size.
Recommended video:
Margin of Error (E)
The margin of error is the range within which the true population parameter is expected to lie, given a certain confidence level. It quantifies the uncertainty associated with sample estimates. A smaller margin of error requires a larger sample size, as it indicates a desire for more precise estimates of the population parameter.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Population Standard Deviation Known with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning