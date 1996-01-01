Which of the following values could not represent a correlation coefficient?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
A
There is a strong relationship between ice cream sales and the number of people who go swimming.
B
There is a positive association between shoe size and reading ability in children.
C
A survey finds that people who own more books tend to have higher incomes.
D
An increase in the number of hours studied directly leads to higher exam scores.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the difference between correlation and causation. Correlation means two variables have a relationship or association, but one does not necessarily cause the other. Causation means one variable directly affects or causes a change in another.
Step 2: Review each situation to identify whether it shows just a relationship (correlation) or a direct cause-and-effect link (causation).
Step 3: For the ice cream sales and swimming example, recognize that both may increase due to a third factor (like hot weather), so this is correlation, not causation.
Step 4: For shoe size and reading ability, note that larger shoe size and better reading ability may both be related to age, so this is also correlation, not causation.
Step 5: For the hours studied and exam scores example, identify that increasing study hours directly influences exam performance, which is a clear example of causation.
