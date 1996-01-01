Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship: or ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
A
A person's shoe size and their intelligence quotient ()
B
The amount of rainfall and the water level in a river
C
The number of hours studied and exam scores
D
The outside temperature and the number of ice creams sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand what correlation measures: it quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables, ranging from -1 (perfect negative correlation) to +1 (perfect positive correlation), with 0 indicating no linear correlation.
Analyze each pair of variables to assess the expected relationship: for example, the number of hours studied and exam scores are likely positively correlated because more study time generally leads to higher scores.
Consider the nature of the variables in each pair: some pairs, like outside temperature and ice cream sales, tend to have a positive correlation because warmer weather often increases ice cream consumption.
Evaluate pairs where the relationship is less direct or logical: for instance, a person's shoe size and their IQ are unlikely to have any meaningful linear relationship, suggesting a correlation close to zero.
Conclude that the pair with the weakest correlation is the one where the variables are least likely to influence each other or have any systematic association, which in this case is shoe size and IQ.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which statistic is commonly used to evaluate how well the sample regression equation fits the data?
4
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
