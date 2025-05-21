Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
1:31 minutes
Problem 7.2.26b
Textbook Question
Mean Pulse Rate of Females Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B includes pulse rates of 147 randomly selected adult females, and those pulse rates vary from a low of 36 bpm to a high of 104 bpm. Find the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean pulse rate of adult females. Assume that we want 99% confidence that the sample mean is within 2 bpm of the population mean.
b. Assume that sigma=12.5 bpm, based on the value of s=12.5 bpm for the sample of 147 female pulse rates.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size required to estimate the population mean. The formula is: , where is the sample size, is the z-score corresponding to the confidence level, is the population standard deviation, and is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values given in the problem. The confidence level is 99%, so the z-score corresponding to this confidence level is approximately 2.576. The population standard deviation is given as 12.5 bpm, and the margin of error is 2 bpm.
Step 3: Substitute the known values into the formula. Replace with 2.576, with 12.5, and with 2 in the formula: .
Step 4: Simplify the numerator by squaring the z-score and the standard deviation. Then, simplify the denominator by squaring the margin of error.
Step 5: Divide the simplified numerator by the simplified denominator to calculate the minimum sample size. If the result is not a whole number, always round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations needed to achieve a desired level of precision in estimating a population parameter. In this context, it involves using the desired confidence level and margin of error to ensure that the sample mean is a reliable estimate of the population mean.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. In this case, a 99% confidence level indicates that if we were to take many samples, approximately 99% of the calculated intervals would contain the true population mean.
Standard Deviation and Population Variance
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this scenario, the given standard deviation (sigma = 12.5 bpm) is crucial for calculating the sample size, as it reflects the variability in pulse rates among adult females, influencing the precision of the estimate.
