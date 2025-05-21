Mean Pulse Rate of Females Data Set 1 “Body Data” in Appendix B includes pulse rates of 147 randomly selected adult females, and those pulse rates vary from a low of 36 bpm to a high of 104 bpm. Find the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean pulse rate of adult females. Assume that we want 99% confidence that the sample mean is within 2 bpm of the population mean.





b. Assume that sigma=12.5 bpm, based on the value of s=12.5 bpm for the sample of 147 female pulse rates.



