Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 7.2.30
Textbook Question
Second-Hand Smoke Refer to Data Set 15 “Passive and Active Smoke” and construct a 95% confidence interval estimates of the mean cotinine level in each of three samples: (1) people who smoke; (2) people who don’t smoke but are exposed to tobacco smoke at home or work; (3) people who don’t smoke and are not exposed to smoke. Measuring cotinine in people’s blood is the most reliable way to determine exposure to nicotine. What do the confidence intervals suggest about the effects of smoking and second-hand smoke?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the data for each of the three groups (smokers, non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, and non-smokers not exposed to smoke) from Data Set 15. Ensure you have the sample mean, sample standard deviation, and sample size for each group.
Step 2: Use the formula for a confidence interval for the mean: CI = x̄ ± z * (σ / √n), where x̄ is the sample mean, z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level (for 95%, z ≈ 1.96), σ is the sample standard deviation, and n is the sample size. Repeat this calculation for each of the three groups.
Step 3: For each group, calculate the margin of error (ME) using the formula ME = z * (σ / √n). Add and subtract this margin of error from the sample mean to determine the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval.
Step 4: Interpret the confidence intervals for each group. Compare the intervals to assess the differences in cotinine levels between smokers, non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, and non-smokers not exposed to smoke. Consider whether the intervals overlap or are distinct.
Step 5: Discuss the implications of the confidence intervals. If the intervals for non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke are closer to those of smokers than to non-smokers not exposed to smoke, this suggests that second-hand smoke has a measurable effect on cotinine levels. Summarize the findings in terms of the effects of smoking and second-hand smoke.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the true population parameter with a specified level of confidence, typically 95%. It provides an estimate of uncertainty around the sample mean, indicating how much the sample mean might vary from the actual population mean. For example, if a 95% confidence interval for cotinine levels is (1.5, 2.5), we can be 95% confident that the true mean cotinine level lies within this range.
Cotinine Measurement
Cotinine is a metabolite of nicotine and serves as a reliable biomarker for tobacco exposure. Measuring cotinine levels in blood, urine, or saliva allows researchers to assess both active smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke. This measurement is crucial in studies examining the health effects of smoking, as it provides objective data on nicotine exposure rather than relying on self-reported smoking habits.
Comparative Analysis
Comparative analysis involves evaluating differences between groups to draw conclusions about their characteristics or behaviors. In this context, it refers to comparing the mean cotinine levels among smokers, non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, and non-smokers not exposed. This analysis helps to understand the impact of smoking and second-hand smoke on cotinine levels, providing insights into the health risks associated with each group.
