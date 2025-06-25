Variation and Prediction Intervals

In Exercises 17–20, find the (a) explained variation, (b) unexplained variation, and (c) indicated prediction interval. In each case, there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation, so it is reasonable to use the regression equation when making predictions.

Altitude and Temperature Listed below are altitudes (thousands of feet) and outside air temperatures (°F) recorded by the author during Delta Flight 1053 from New Orleans to Atlanta. For the prediction interval, use a 95% confidence level with the altitude of 6327 ft (or 6.327 thousand feet).