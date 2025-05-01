Table of contents
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 7.2.28b
Mean Body Temperature Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B includes 106 body temperatures of adults for Day 2 at 12 AM, and they vary from a low of 96.5F to a high of 99.6F. Find the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean body temperature of all adults. Assume that we want 98% confidence that the sample mean is within 0.1F of the population mean.
b. Assume that sigma=0.62F, based on the value of s=0.62F for the sample of 106 body temperatures.
Step 1: Identify the formula for determining the minimum sample size required to estimate the population mean. The formula is: n = (Z * σ / E)^2, where n is the sample size, Z is the z-score corresponding to the desired confidence level, σ is the population standard deviation, and E is the margin of error.
Step 2: Determine the values for the variables in the formula. From the problem, the confidence level is 98%, so the z-score (Z) corresponding to 98% confidence can be found using a z-table or statistical software. The population standard deviation (σ) is given as 0.62°F, and the margin of error (E) is 0.1°F.
Step 3: Substitute the values into the formula. Replace Z with the z-score for 98% confidence, σ with 0.62, and E with 0.1. The formula becomes: n = (Z * 0.62 / 0.1)^2.
Step 4: Simplify the expression inside the parentheses first. Multiply the z-score (Z) by 0.62, then divide the result by 0.1.
Step 5: Square the result from Step 4 to calculate the minimum sample size (n). Round up to the nearest whole number, as sample size must be an integer.
Sample Size Determination
Sample size determination is a statistical process used to calculate the number of observations needed to achieve a desired level of precision in estimating a population parameter. In this context, it involves using the desired confidence level and margin of error to ensure that the sample mean accurately reflects the population mean within specified limits.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 98% confidence interval means that if we were to take many samples and build intervals, approximately 98% of those intervals would contain the true population mean.
Standard Deviation and Population Variance
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this scenario, the standard deviation (sigma) of 0.62F indicates how much individual body temperatures deviate from the mean. This value is crucial for calculating the sample size needed to achieve the desired confidence level and margin of error.
