Mean Body Temperature Data Set 5 “Body Temperatures” in Appendix B includes 106 body temperatures of adults for Day 2 at 12 AM, and they vary from a low of 96.5F to a high of 99.6F. Find the minimum sample size required to estimate the mean body temperature of all adults. Assume that we want 98% confidence that the sample mean is within 0.1F of the population mean.





b. Assume that sigma=0.62F, based on the value of s=0.62F for the sample of 106 body temperatures.



