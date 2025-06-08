Variation and Prediction Intervals

In Exercises 17–20, find the (a) explained variation, (b) unexplained variation, and (c) indicated prediction interval. In each case, there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation, so it is reasonable to use the regression equation when making predictions.

Weighing Seals with a Camera The table below lists overhead widths (cm) of seals measured from photographs and the weights (kg) of the seals (based on “Mass Estimation of Weddell Seals Using Techniques of Photogrammetry,” by R. Garrott of Montana State University). For the prediction interval, use a 99% confidence level with an overhead width of 9.0 cm.