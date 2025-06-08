Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 10.3.20
Textbook Question
Variation and Prediction Intervals
In Exercises 17–20, find the (a) explained variation, (b) unexplained variation, and (c) indicated prediction interval. In each case, there is sufficient evidence to support a claim of a linear correlation, so it is reasonable to use the regression equation when making predictions.
Weighing Seals with a Camera The table below lists overhead widths (cm) of seals measured from photographs and the weights (kg) of the seals (based on “Mass Estimation of Weddell Seals Using Techniques of Photogrammetry,” by R. Garrott of Montana State University). For the prediction interval, use a 99% confidence level with an overhead width of 9.0 cm.
Step 1: Begin by calculating the regression equation. Use the formula for the least squares regression line: y = mx + b, where m is the slope and b is the y-intercept. To find m, use the formula m = (Σ(xy) - n(x̄)(ȳ)) / (Σ(x²) - n(x̄²)). Then calculate b using b = ȳ - m(x̄).
Step 2: Compute the explained variation. The explained variation is the sum of the squared differences between the predicted values (ŷ) and the mean of the observed values (ȳ). Use the formula Σ(ŷ - ȳ)².
Step 3: Compute the unexplained variation. The unexplained variation is the sum of the squared differences between the observed values (y) and the predicted values (ŷ). Use the formula Σ(y - ŷ)².
Step 4: Calculate the prediction interval for an overhead width of 9.0 cm using the regression equation. First, find the predicted value (ŷ) for x = 9.0 cm. Then, use the formula for the prediction interval: ŷ ± t * √(s² + (s²/n) + ((x - x̄)² / Σ(x² - x̄²))), where t is the critical value from the t-distribution for a 99% confidence level.
Step 5: Interpret the prediction interval. The interval provides a range within which the weight of a seal with an overhead width of 9.0 cm is expected to fall, with 99% confidence.
Key Concepts
Explained Variation
Explained variation refers to the portion of the total variation in the dependent variable (in this case, the weight of seals) that can be attributed to the independent variable (overhead width). It is calculated using the regression model, where the sum of squares due to regression (SSR) indicates how well the model explains the data. A higher explained variation suggests a stronger relationship between the variables.
Unexplained Variation
Unexplained variation, also known as residual variation, is the part of the total variation in the dependent variable that cannot be accounted for by the independent variable. It is represented by the sum of squares of the residuals (SSE) in a regression analysis. Understanding unexplained variation is crucial for assessing the accuracy of predictions made by the regression model, as it indicates the degree of error in the model's predictions.
Prediction Interval
A prediction interval provides a range of values within which we expect a future observation to fall, given a certain level of confidence (e.g., 99%). It takes into account both the variability of the data and the uncertainty in the regression model. The prediction interval is wider than a confidence interval for the mean response because it includes the additional variability of individual observations, making it essential for making informed predictions.
Prediction Intervals
