Probabilities & Z-Scores w/ Graphing Calculator
Problem 2.5.49b
Life Spans of Tires A brand of automobile tire has a mean life span of 35,000 miles, with a standard deviation of 2250 miles. Assume the life spans of the tires have a bell-shaped distribution.
b. The life spans of three randomly selected tires are 30,500 miles, 37,250 miles, and 35,000 miles. Using the Empirical Rule, find the percentile that corresponds to each life span.
1
Step 1: Recall the Empirical Rule, which states that for a bell-shaped (normal) distribution: approximately 68% of the data falls within 1 standard deviation (σ) of the mean (μ), 95% within 2σ, and 99.7% within 3σ.
Step 2: Calculate the z-score for each tire's life span using the formula: z = (X - μ) / σ, where X is the observed value, μ is the mean (35,000 miles), and σ is the standard deviation (2250 miles).
Step 3: For each z-score, determine how many standard deviations the value is from the mean. For example, if z = -2, the value is 2 standard deviations below the mean.
Step 4: Use the Empirical Rule to estimate the percentile. For example, if a value is 1 standard deviation below the mean, it corresponds to approximately the 16th percentile (since 68% of the data is within 1σ, leaving 16% below).
Step 5: Repeat this process for each tire's life span (30,500 miles, 37,250 miles, and 35,000 miles) to find the corresponding percentiles based on their z-scores and the Empirical Rule.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Empirical Rule
The Empirical Rule, also known as the 68-95-99.7 rule, states that for a normal distribution, approximately 68% of the data falls within one standard deviation of the mean, 95% within two standard deviations, and 99.7% within three standard deviations. This rule helps in understanding how data is spread around the mean and is essential for calculating percentiles in normally distributed data.
Standard Deviation
Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. In this context, a standard deviation of 2250 miles indicates how much individual tire life spans deviate from the mean of 35,000 miles. Understanding standard deviation is crucial for applying the Empirical Rule and determining how far a specific value is from the mean.
Percentiles
A percentile is a measure used to indicate the value below which a given percentage of observations fall. For example, if a tire's life span is at the 25th percentile, it means that 25% of the tires have a life span less than that value. Calculating percentiles using the Empirical Rule allows us to understand the relative standing of specific tire life spans within the overall distribution.
