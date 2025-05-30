Life Spans of Tires A brand of automobile tire has a mean life span of 35,000 miles, with a standard deviation of 2250 miles. Assume the life spans of the tires have a bell-shaped distribution.





b. The life spans of three randomly selected tires are 30,500 miles, 37,250 miles, and 35,000 miles. Using the Empirical Rule, find the percentile that corresponds to each life span.