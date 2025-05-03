Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Deviation Standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of values. It indicates how much individual data points deviate from the mean of the dataset. A low standard deviation means that the values tend to be close to the mean, while a high standard deviation indicates that the values are spread out over a wider range. Recommended video: Guided course 08:45 08:45 Calculating Standard Deviation

Variance Variance is the square of the standard deviation and quantifies the degree of spread in a dataset. It is calculated by averaging the squared differences between each data point and the mean. Variance provides insight into the variability of the data, with larger values indicating greater dispersion. Recommended video: Guided course 04:48 04:48 Variance & Standard Deviation of Discrete Random Variables