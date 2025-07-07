Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.

Social Media A research group claims that the median age of the users of a social media website is greater than 30 years old. In a random sample of 24 users, 11 are less than 30 years old, 10 are more than 30 years old, and 3 are 30 years old. At , can you support the research group’s claim? (Adapted from Pew Research Center)