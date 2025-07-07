Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
5:57 minutes
Problem 11.1.13de
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim.
Social Media A research group claims that the median age of the users of a social media website is greater than 30 years old. In a random sample of 24 users, 11 are less than 30 years old, 10 are more than 30 years old, and 3 are 30 years old. At , can you support the research group’s claim? (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem and identify the null and alternative hypotheses. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that the median age of users is less than or equal to 30 years old. The alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that the median age of users is greater than 30 years old.
Step 2: Determine the test statistic for the Sign Test. Count the number of users whose ages are greater than 30 years old (positive signs), less than 30 years old (negative signs), and equal to 30 years old (neutral signs). In this case, there are 10 positive signs, 11 negative signs, and 3 neutral signs. Neutral signs are excluded from the analysis.
Step 3: Calculate the sample size for the Sign Test. Exclude the neutral signs from the sample size. The effective sample size is n = 24 - 3 = 21.
Step 4: Use the binomial distribution to determine the critical value. The Sign Test is based on the binomial distribution with p = 0.5 (equal probability of positive and negative signs under the null hypothesis). Identify the significance level (α = 0.05) and find the critical value for rejecting the null hypothesis.
Step 5: Compare the observed number of positive signs (10) to the critical value. If the observed number of positive signs is greater than the critical value, reject the null hypothesis. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis. Interpret the decision in the context of the original claim about the median age of users.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Null Hypothesis
The null hypothesis is a statement that there is no effect or no difference, serving as a default position in hypothesis testing. In this context, it posits that the median age of social media users is 30 years or less. Understanding the null hypothesis is crucial for determining whether the evidence from the sample supports or contradicts the research group's claim.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to evaluate the median of a population based on paired observations. It focuses on the direction of differences rather than their magnitude, making it suitable for small sample sizes or when data does not meet normality assumptions. In this scenario, it helps assess whether the median age of users is significantly greater than 30.
P-value
The P-value is a measure that helps determine the strength of the evidence against the null hypothesis. It represents the probability of observing the sample data, or something more extreme, if the null hypothesis is true. A low P-value (typically less than 0.05) indicates strong evidence against the null hypothesis, supporting the research group's claim that the median age is greater than 30.
