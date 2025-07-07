Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data55m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables2h 33m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables1h 38m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:39 minutes
Problem 11.1.13c
Textbook Question
Performing a Sign Test In Exercises 7–22, (c) find the test statistic,
Social Media A research group claims that the median age of the users of a social media website is greater than 30 years old. In a random sample of 24 users, 11 are less than 30 years old, 10 are more than 30 years old, and 3 are 30 years old. At , can you support the research group’s claim? (Adapted from Pew Research Center)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The claim is that the median age of users of a social media website is greater than 30 years old. This is a one-tailed test since the claim specifies a direction ('greater than'). The data includes 24 users: 11 are less than 30 years old, 10 are more than 30 years old, and 3 are exactly 30 years old.
Step 2: Exclude the data points where the age is exactly 30 years old, as these do not contribute to the sign test. This leaves 21 users: 11 less than 30 years old and 10 more than 30 years old. Assign a '+' sign to values greater than 30 and a '-' sign to values less than 30.
Step 3: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). H₀: The median age of users is 30 years old. H₁: The median age of users is greater than 30 years old. This is a one-tailed test.
Step 4: Calculate the test statistic. The test statistic for the sign test is the smaller of the number of '+' signs or '-' signs. In this case, there are 10 '+' signs and 11 '-' signs. The test statistic is the smaller of these two values.
Step 5: Determine the critical value and compare it to the test statistic. Use the binomial distribution with n = 21 and p = 0.5 (under the null hypothesis) to find the critical value for the given significance level (α). If the test statistic is less than or equal to the critical value, fail to reject H₀. Otherwise, reject H₀ and support the claim that the median age is greater than 30 years old.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sign Test
The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a hypothesized value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality. In this test, the signs of the differences between each observation and the hypothesized median are counted, allowing researchers to assess whether the median is significantly different from the hypothesized value.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:28
Independence Test
Hypothesis Testing
Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that the median age of users is 30 years or less, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that it is greater than 30 years.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:21
Step 1: Write Hypotheses
Median
The median is a measure of central tendency that represents the middle value of a dataset when it is ordered from least to greatest. It is particularly useful in skewed distributions, as it is less affected by outliers than the mean. In the context of the question, understanding the median age of social media users is crucial for evaluating the research group's claim about the user demographics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:26
Calculating the Median
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice