Sign Test The Sign Test is a non-parametric statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the median of a sample and a hypothesized value. It is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality. In this test, the signs of the differences between each observation and the hypothesized median are counted, allowing researchers to assess whether the median is significantly different from the hypothesized value.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical procedure that allows researchers to make inferences about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) and an alternative hypothesis (H1), then using sample data to determine whether to reject the null hypothesis. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that the median age of users is 30 years or less, while the alternative hypothesis would assert that it is greater than 30 years.