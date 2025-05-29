Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
2:00 minutes
Problem 4.3.1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–4, find the indicated probability using the geometric distribution.
Find P(3) when p = 0.65
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the probability mass function (PMF) of a geometric distribution: P(X = k) = (1 - p)^(k - 1) * p, where k is the trial number, and p is the probability of success on a single trial.
Step 2: Identify the given values from the problem. Here, k = 3 (the third trial), and p = 0.65 (the probability of success).
Step 3: Substitute the given values into the formula. Replace k with 3 and p with 0.65 in the formula: P(3) = (1 - 0.65)^(3 - 1) * 0.65.
Step 4: Simplify the expression. First, calculate (1 - 0.65), which represents the probability of failure. Then raise this value to the power of (3 - 1), which is 2. Finally, multiply the result by 0.65.
Step 5: The result of the above calculation will give you the probability P(3). Ensure all calculations are performed accurately to find the final value.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Geometric Distribution
The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. It is characterized by a single parameter, p, which represents the probability of success on each trial. The probability mass function is given by P(X = k) = (1 - p)^(k-1) * p, where k is the trial number on which the first success occurs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:38
Intro to Frequency Distributions
Probability Mass Function (PMF)
The probability mass function (PMF) of a discrete random variable provides the probabilities of each possible value that the variable can take. For the geometric distribution, the PMF allows us to calculate the probability of achieving the first success on the k-th trial. Understanding the PMF is essential for solving problems related to discrete distributions, including finding specific probabilities.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Calculating P(3) for Geometric Distribution
To find P(3) in the context of the geometric distribution with p = 0.65, we apply the PMF formula. Specifically, we calculate P(X = 3) = (1 - 0.65)^(3-1) * 0.65, which simplifies to (0.35)^2 * 0.65. This calculation illustrates how to determine the probability of the first success occurring on the third trial, emphasizing the application of the geometric distribution in practical scenarios.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:39
Calculating Probabilities in a Binomial Distribution
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice