Geometric Distribution The geometric distribution models the number of trials needed to achieve the first success in a series of independent Bernoulli trials. It is characterized by a single parameter, p, which represents the probability of success on each trial. The probability mass function is given by P(X = k) = (1 - p)^(k-1) * p, where k is the trial number on which the first success occurs.

Probability Mass Function (PMF) The probability mass function (PMF) of a discrete random variable provides the probabilities of each possible value that the variable can take. For the geometric distribution, the PMF allows us to calculate the probability of achieving the first success on the k-th trial. Understanding the PMF is essential for solving problems related to discrete distributions, including finding specific probabilities.