Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
4:21 minutes
Problem 4.1.37
Textbook Question
Finding an Expected Value In Exercises 37 and 38, find the expected value E(x) to the player for one play of the game. If x is the gain to a player in a game of chance, then E(x) is usually negative. This value gives the average amount per game the player can expect to lose.
In American roulette, the wheel has the 38 numbers, 00, 0, 1, 2, . . ., 34, 35, and 36, marked on equally spaced slots. If a player bets $1 on a number and wins, then the player keeps the dollar and receives an additional $35. Otherwise, the dollar is lost.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The expected value E(x) represents the average gain or loss per game for the player. To calculate E(x), we use the formula E(x) = Σ [x * P(x)], where x is the outcome (gain or loss) and P(x) is the probability of that outcome.
Step 2: Identify the possible outcomes. In this game, there are two outcomes: (1) The player wins, gaining $35 in addition to keeping their $1 bet, for a total gain of $36. (2) The player loses, losing their $1 bet, for a total loss of $1.
Step 3: Determine the probabilities of each outcome. There are 38 equally likely slots on the roulette wheel. The probability of winning (P(win)) is 1/38, as there is only one winning slot. The probability of losing (P(lose)) is 37/38, as there are 37 losing slots.
Step 4: Calculate the expected value using the formula E(x) = Σ [x * P(x)]. Substitute the values: E(x) = (36 * P(win)) + (-1 * P(lose)). Replace P(win) with 1/38 and P(lose) with 37/38.
Step 5: Simplify the expression. Combine the terms to find the expected value. This will give you the average gain or loss per game for the player. Note that the result is typically negative, indicating an expected loss for the player.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Value
Expected value (E(x)) is a fundamental concept in probability and statistics that represents the average outcome of a random variable over many trials. It is calculated by multiplying each possible outcome by its probability and summing these products. In games of chance, the expected value often indicates the average loss or gain a player can anticipate per game, helping to assess the fairness of the game.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of games like roulette, it is essential to understand the probabilities associated with winning and losing bets. For example, in American roulette, the probability of winning a bet on a single number is 1/38, while the probability of losing is 37/38, which directly influences the expected value.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Game of Chance
A game of chance is a game whose outcome is strongly influenced by randomizing devices, such as dice, cards, or roulette wheels, rather than skill. In such games, players often face a negative expected value, meaning they are likely to lose money over time. Understanding the mechanics of these games, including payouts and probabilities, is crucial for calculating the expected value and making informed betting decisions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice