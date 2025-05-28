Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
7:08 minutes
Problem 4.1.29
Textbook Question
Finding the Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 29–34, (a) find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution, and (b) interpret the results.
Dogs The number of dogs per household in a neighborhood
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are given a probability distribution table for the number of dogs per household in a neighborhood. The goal is to calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation of this distribution and interpret the results.
Step 2: Calculate the mean (expected value). Use the formula for the mean of a probability distribution: , where x represents the number of dogs and P(x) represents the probability of x dogs. Multiply each value of x by its corresponding probability and sum the results.
Step 3: Calculate the variance. Use the formula for variance: . First, subtract the mean (E(X)) from each value of x, square the result, multiply by the corresponding probability, and sum these values.
Step 4: Calculate the standard deviation. The standard deviation is the square root of the variance: . Take the square root of the variance calculated in the previous step.
Step 5: Interpret the results. The mean represents the average number of dogs per household in the neighborhood. The variance and standard deviation provide measures of how spread out the number of dogs is around the mean. A smaller standard deviation indicates that the number of dogs per household is more consistent, while a larger standard deviation indicates greater variability.
