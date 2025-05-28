Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
7:23 minutes
Problem 4.1.31
Textbook Question
Finding the Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 29–34, (a) find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the probability distribution, and (b) interpret the results.
Machine Parts The number of defects per 1000 machine parts inspected
Step 1: To find the mean (expected value) of the probability distribution, use the formula: . Multiply each defect value (x) by its corresponding probability P(x), then sum all the products.
Step 2: To find the variance, use the formula: . First, calculate the squared difference between each defect value and the mean, then multiply each squared difference by its corresponding probability, and finally sum all the products.
Step 3: To find the standard deviation, take the square root of the variance using the formula: . This provides a measure of the spread of the distribution.
Step 4: Interpret the mean. The mean represents the average number of defects per 1000 machine parts inspected. It provides a central value for the distribution.
Step 5: Interpret the standard deviation. The standard deviation indicates the variability or spread of the number of defects around the mean. A smaller standard deviation suggests that the defects are more consistently close to the mean, while a larger standard deviation indicates greater variability.
