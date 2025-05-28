Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Discrete Random Variables
5:40 minutes
Problem 4.1.38
Textbook Question
Finding an Expected Value In Exercises 37 and 38, find the expected value E(x) to the player for one play of the game. If x is the gain to a player in a game of chance, then E(x) is usually negative. This value gives the average amount per game the player can expect to lose.
A high school basketball team is selling $10 raffle tickets as part of a fund-raising program. The first prize is a trip to the Bahamas valued at $5460, and the second prize is a weekend ski package valued at $496. The remaining 18 prizes are $100 gas cards. The number of tickets sold is 3500.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of expected value. The expected value E(x) is calculated as the sum of the products of each outcome's value and its probability. The formula is: E(x) = Σ [x_i * P(x_i)], where x_i is the value of the outcome and P(x_i) is the probability of that outcome.
Step 2: Identify the outcomes and their respective values. In this problem, the outcomes are: (1) winning the trip to the Bahamas valued at $5460, (2) winning the ski package valued at $496, (3) winning one of the 18 gas cards valued at $100 each, and (4) not winning anything, which has a value of -$10 (the cost of the ticket).
Step 3: Calculate the probabilities of each outcome. The probability of winning the trip to the Bahamas is 1/3500, the probability of winning the ski package is 1/3500, the probability of winning a gas card is 18/3500, and the probability of not winning anything is (3500 - 20)/3500 = 3480/3500.
Step 4: Multiply each outcome's value by its probability. For example, the contribution to E(x) from the trip to the Bahamas is (5460 * 1/3500), from the ski package is (496 * 1/3500), from the gas cards is (100 * 18/3500), and from not winning is (-10 * 3480/3500).
Step 5: Add up all the contributions from Step 4 to find the expected value E(x). This will give you the average amount the player can expect to gain or lose per game.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Expected Value
Expected value (E(x)) is a fundamental concept in probability and statistics that represents the average outcome of a random variable over many trials. It is calculated by multiplying each possible outcome by its probability and summing these products. In the context of games of chance, the expected value often indicates the average loss or gain a player can anticipate per game, helping to assess the fairness of the game.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:14
Expected Value (Mean) of Random Variables
Probability
Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of the raffle, the probability of winning each prize is determined by the ratio of the number of winning tickets to the total number of tickets sold. Understanding probability is essential for calculating expected values, as it directly influences the outcomes and their associated values.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Probability
Game of Chance
A game of chance is a game whose outcome is strongly influenced by randomizing devices, such as dice, cards, or lottery tickets, rather than skill. In such games, players often face uncertainty regarding their potential gains or losses. Analyzing the expected value in games of chance helps players understand the risks involved and make informed decisions about participation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:09
Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions
Watch next
Master Intro to Random Variables & Probability Distributions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice