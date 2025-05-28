Finding an Expected Value In Exercises 37 and 38, find the expected value E(x) to the player for one play of the game. If x is the gain to a player in a game of chance, then E(x) is usually negative. This value gives the average amount per game the player can expect to lose.





A high school basketball team is selling $10 raffle tickets as part of a fund-raising program. The first prize is a trip to the Bahamas valued at $5460, and the second prize is a weekend ski package valued at $496. The remaining 18 prizes are $100 gas cards. The number of tickets sold is 3500.