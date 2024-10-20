Multiple Choice

Researchers are comparing the average number of hours worked per week by employees at two different companies. Below are the results from two independent random samples. Assuming population standard deviations are unknown and unequal, calculate the t t -score for the difference in means, but do not find a P P -value or state a conclusion.





Company A: n 1 = 25 n_1=25 ; x ˉ 1 = 22.4 x̄_1=22.4 hours; s 1 = 3.2 s_1=3.2 hours

Company B: n 2 = 16 n_2=16 x ˉ 2 = 21.1 x̄_2=21.1 hours; s 1 = 2.9 s_1=2.9 hours