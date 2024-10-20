Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data22m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
Multiple Choice
Researchers are comparing the average number of hours worked per week by employees at two different companies. Below are the results from two independent random samples. Assuming population standard deviations are unknown and unequal, calculate the -score for the difference in means, but do not find a -value or state a conclusion.
Company A: ; hours; hours
Company B: hours; hours
A
1.316
B
1.344
C
1.012
D
1.034
