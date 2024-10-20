Multiple Choice

A researcher is comparing average number of hours spelt per night by college students who work part-time versus those who don't. From survey data, they calculate x ˉ 1 = 6.82 x̄_1=6.82 hours and x 2 ˉ = 6.57 x_2̄=6.57 hours with a margin of error of 0.41. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in hours slept between the two groups?