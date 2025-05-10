Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to determine whether there is enough evidence in a sample of data to support a particular claim about a population. In this context, it involves formulating a null hypothesis (no difference between means) and an alternative hypothesis (a significant difference exists) and using sample data to test these hypotheses.

t-Test A t-test is a statistical test used to compare the means of two groups to see if they are significantly different from each other. It is particularly useful when the sample sizes are small and the population standard deviations are unknown. In this case, a t-test would help assess whether the means of presidents and popes differ significantly.