Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples
Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance
4:15 minutes
Problem 12.CR.2
Textbook Question
Comparing Two Means Treating the data as samples from larger populations, test the claim that there is a significant difference between the mean of presidents and the mean of popes.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Define the null hypothesis (H₀) and the alternative hypothesis (H₁). The null hypothesis states that there is no significant difference between the mean of presidents and the mean of popes (H₀: μ₁ = μ₂). The alternative hypothesis states that there is a significant difference (H₁: μ₁ ≠ μ₂).
Step 2: Choose the appropriate statistical test. Since we are comparing two means, use a two-sample t-test. Determine whether the test should be independent or paired based on the nature of the data. In this case, it is likely an independent two-sample t-test.
Step 3: Calculate the test statistic. Use the formula for the t-test statistic: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>t</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>-</mo><msub><mi>x</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>)</mo></mrow><msqrt><mrow><mfrac><mrow><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></mrow><mn>1</mn></mfrac></mrow></msqrt></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>x</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>x</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the sample means, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the sample standard deviations, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub></math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub></math> are the sample sizes.
Step 4: Determine the degrees of freedom (df). For an independent two-sample t-test, use the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mi>df</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>)</mo><mo>²</mo></mrow><mrow><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>)</mo><mo>²</mo></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msub><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac><mo>+</mo><mfrac><mrow><mo>(</mo><msub><mi>s</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>²</mo><mo>/</mo><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>)</mo><mo>²</mo></mrow><mrow><msub><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msub><mo>-</mo><mn>1</mn></mrow></mfrac></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>.
Step 5: Compare the calculated t-statistic to the critical t-value from the t-distribution table at the chosen significance level (e.g., α = 0.05). If the absolute value of the t-statistic exceeds the critical t-value, reject the null hypothesis and conclude that there is a significant difference between the means. Otherwise, fail to reject the null hypothesis.
