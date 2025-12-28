When comparing two independent samples with unknown and unequal variances, which of the following statements is NOT true?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion2h 10m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample5h 9m
- Steps in Hypothesis Testing1h 6m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Means1h 4m
- Hypothesis Testing: Means - Excel42m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Proportions37m
- Hypothesis Testing: Proportions - Excel27m
- Performing Hypothesis Tests: Variance12m
- Critical Values and Rejection Regions28m
- Link Between Confidence Intervals and Hypothesis Testing12m
- Type I & Type II Errors17m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples5h 37m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Variances and F Distribution29m
- Two Variances - Graphing Calculator16m
- 11. Correlation1h 24m
- 12. Regression3h 33m
- Linear Regression & Least Squares Method26m
- Residuals12m
- Coefficient of Determination12m
- Regression Line Equation and Coefficient of Determination - Excel8m
- Finding Residuals and Creating Residual Plots - Excel11m
- Inferences for Slope31m
- Enabling Data Analysis Toolpak1m
- Regression Readout of the Data Analysis Toolpak - Excel21m
- Prediction Intervals13m
- Prediction Intervals - Excel19m
- Multiple Regression - Excel29m
- Quadratic Regression15m
- Quadratic Regression - Excel10m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit2h 21m
- 14. ANOVA2h 28m
Count Five Test for Comparing Variation in Two Populations Repeat Exercise 16 “Blanking Out on Tests,” but instead of using the F test, use the following procedure for the “count five” test of equal variations (which is not as complicated as it might appear).
a. For each value x in the first sample, find the absolute deviation |x-x_bar| then sort the absolute deviation values. Do the same for the second sample.
Key Concepts
Absolute Deviation
Comparing Variability Between Two Samples
Count Five Test Procedure
Suppose two independent random samples are taken from two normal populations with unknown and unequal variances. Which statistical test is most appropriate for testing whether the population means are equal?
"Walking in the Airport, Part I Do people walk faster in the airport when they are departing (getting on a plane) or when they are arriving (getting off a plane)? Researcher Seth B. Young measured the walking speed of travelers in San Francisco International Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. His findings are summarized in the table.
b. Explain why it is reasonable to use Welch’s t-test.
"
"[DATA] Measuring Reaction Time Researchers wanted to determine whether the reaction time (in seconds) of males differed from that of females to a go/no go stimulus. The researchers randomly selected 20 females and 15 males to participate in the study. The go/no go stimulus required the student to respond to a particular stimulus and not to respond to other stimuli. The results are as follows:
a. Is it reasonable to use Welch’s t-test? Why? Note: Normal probability plots indicate that the data are approximately normal and boxplots indicate that there are no outliers.
Researchers are comparing the average number of hours worked per week by employees at two different companies. Below are the results from two independent random samples. Assuming population standard deviations are unknown and unequal, calculate the -score for the difference in means, but do not find a -value or state a conclusion.
Company A: ; hours; hours
Company B: hours; hours
A researcher is comparing average number of hours spelt per night by college students who work part-time versus those who don't. From survey data, they calculate hours and hours with a margin of error of 0.41. Should they reject or fail to reject the claim that there is no difference in hours slept between the two groups?
Randomization with Commute Times Given the two samples of commute times (minutes) shown here, which of the following are randomizations of them?
[Image]
a. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
b. Boston: 10 10 60 20 25. New York: 5 30 45.
c. Boston: 5 10 25 25 60. New York: 5 30 30 60.
d. Boston: 10 10 60. New York: 5 20 25 30 45.
e. Boston: 10 10 10 10 10. New York: 60 60 60.
Finding Critical Values Assume that we have two treatments (A and B) that produce quantitative results, and we have only two observations for treatment A and two observations for treatment B. We cannot use the Wilcoxon signed-ranks test given in this section because both sample sizes do not exceed 10.
a. Complete the accompanying table by listing the five rows corresponding to the other five possible outcomes, and enter the corresponding rank sums for treatment A.