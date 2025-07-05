Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Sample Z-Test A two-sample z-test is a statistical method used to determine if there is a significant difference between the means of two independent groups. This test is applicable when the population variances are known and the sample sizes are sufficiently large (typically n > 30). It compares the means by calculating a z-score, which indicates how many standard deviations the observed difference is from the expected difference under the null hypothesis. Recommended video: 05:11 05:11 Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion

Independent Samples Independent samples refer to groups that are not related or paired in any way. In the context of a two-sample z-test, this means that the data collected from one sample does not influence or affect the data collected from the other sample. This independence is crucial for the validity of the test, as it ensures that the results are not biased by any relationship between the groups. Recommended video: Guided course 06:28 06:28 Independence Test