In Exercises 11–14, test the claim about the difference between two population means and at the level of significance . Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

Claim: μ1<μ2; α=0.03

Population statistics:σ1=136 and σ2=215

Sample Statistics: x̅1=5004, n1=144, x̅2=4895, n2=156