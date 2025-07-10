Testing the Difference Between Two Means In Exercises 15–24, (a) identify the claim and state Ho and Ha, (b) find the critical value(s) and identify the rejection region(s), (c) find the standardized test statistic z, (d) decide whether to reject or fail to reject the null hypothesis, and (e) interpret the decision in the context of the original claim. Assume the samples are random and independent, and the populations are normally distributed.

ACT English and Reading Scores The mean ACT English score for 120 high school students is 19.9. Assume the population standard deviation is 7.2. The mean ACT reading score for 150 high school students is 21.2. Assume the population standard deviation is 7.1. At α=0.10, can you support the claim that ACT reading scores are higher than ACT English scores? (Source: ACT, Inc.)