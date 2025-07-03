Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Null Hypothesis The null hypothesis is a fundamental concept in statistics that posits no effect or no difference between groups or conditions. It serves as a default position that indicates any observed effect in data is due to sampling variability. In hypothesis testing, the null hypothesis is typically denoted as H0 and is tested against an alternative hypothesis (H1) that suggests a significant effect or difference exists.

Population Means Population means refer to the average values of a particular characteristic within a defined group. In the context of the null hypothesis H0: μ1=μ2, it asserts that the means of two populations (μ1 and μ2) are equal. This concept is crucial for comparing groups in statistical tests, as it helps determine whether any observed differences in sample means are statistically significant or not.